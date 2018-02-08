Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Driver charged after pedestrian struck on south side
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 8:54AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 10:08AM MST
Edmonton police said the driver had been charged, after a pedestrian was struck while in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning.
Police said officers were called to the intersection of 66 Street and 12 Avenue, at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday.
EPS said a 26-year-old woman was walking eastbound, across 66 Street in a marked crosswalk when reports indicated she was hit by a vehicle headed south.
The woman was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
EPS said the male driver was charged with careless driving.
More to come...