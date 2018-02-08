Edmonton police said the driver had been charged, after a pedestrian was struck while in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of 66 Street and 12 Avenue, at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday.

EPS said a 26-year-old woman was walking eastbound, across 66 Street in a marked crosswalk when reports indicated she was hit by a vehicle headed south.

The woman was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said the male driver was charged with careless driving.

More to come...