RCMP in St. Albert said an Edmonton driver had been charged, after police clocked a vehicle driving 112 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Police said on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, just before midnight, officers with St. Albert RCMP Traffic Services recorded a 2009 Volkswagon vehicle speeding south on St. Albert Road approaching the Anthony Henday overpass.

The vehicle was clocked driving at 182 kilometres per hour in an area where the speed limit is 70 kilometres per hour.

An officer activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, and police said it took the driver several blocks to safely pull over.

Police towed the vehicle, and charged the driver, a 22-year-old Edmonton man, with speeding and driving contrary to the conditions of his drivers’ licence, as he had a class 7 learners’ permit.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on June 26, 2018.