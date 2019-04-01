The driver of a school bus that hit two teenage girls last month has been charged with careless driving.

The teens were crossing Hemingway Road at 206 Street after school on March 8 when they were struck by the vehicle. Both were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Driver Hung Duong, 44, is scheduled to appear in court April 26.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol were considered factors in the collision.

The mother of one of the girls has asked councillors to implement a consistent speed limit throughout the road. Students at Bessie Nichols School have also called for other safety upgrades.

In the area, which provides access to two schools, speed limits can vary from 30 to 60 km/h.