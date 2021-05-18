EDMONTON -- A 55-year-old man has been charged in an April crash that injured an Edmonton police officer.

On April 5, an EPS officer had pulled a vehicle over on Whitemud Drive for a traffic stop. Police said a cube van hit the officer’s parked vehicle while he was walking in front of it, which then hit the vehicle the officer had pulled over.

The driver of the cube van has been charged with careless driving, owner failure to maintain equipment and failure to obey a PO.

EPS says the officer is still recovering from minor injuries sustained in the crash.