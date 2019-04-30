A man is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash that killed a firefighter near Barrhead, Alta., Friday.

Joshua Pare-White, 24, was rear-ended by the driver of a truck as he tried to turn onto a side road on Highway 33 and Township Road 574.

Calvin Carrier, 30, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The Calmar, Alta., man is scheduled to appear in court July 17.

Pare-White was remembered by colleagues as charismatic and “always very positive.”