Edmonton police said charges had been laid in connection to a fatal pedestrian collision in mid-July.

Police were called to the reported collision at a retirement home in the area of 183 Street and Lessard Road on Friday, July 13 at about 4 p.m.

It was reported a 90-year-old woman was crossing a road under a breezeway in front of the seniors home when she was hit by a vehicle that was reversing out of a parking spot.

Paramedics were called, but the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver was not injured.

On Thursday, police said Mary Cunningham, 61, was issued an appearance notice for careless driving and failure to back in safely. She’s expected to appear in court on September 21, 2018.

Police said alcohol, drugs and speed were not considered factors in the crash.