Edmonton police said a man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in September, 2017, that left a motorcycle rider dead.

On Sunday, September 10, officers were called to a crash in the area of Parsons Road, just south of the Anthony Henday overpass at about 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a deceased male motorcyclist lying on Parsons Road, and a vehicle resting in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. Investigators determined a vehicle headed south on Parsons Road crossed the centre line and hit the northbound motorcycle.

The 29-year-old male motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old male, was not hurt.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the collision.

The driver, identified by police as Balwinder Chatha, 32, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.