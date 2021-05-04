EDMONTON -- A driver faces criminal code and traffic safety charges after a Sunday collision in St. Albert involving three vehicles.

Officers responded to the collision at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of St. Vital and St. Albert Trail.

A Dodge Durango rear ended a Toyota Camry, launching it into a Ford Focus, Mounties say.

The driver and passenger of the Camry were taken to hospital while the only person in the Ford Focus was uninjured.

According to RCMP, the driver of the Dodge fled the scene on foot but a witness followed them and gave police their location.

The driver of the Dodge, who was unnamed by RCMP, is charged with failure to remain at the scene of a collision, operating a vehicle while impaired and causing bodily harm, and refusal to comply with a demand.

The driver is scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on June 14, RCMP say.