A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a moose near Blackfalds early Saturday morning.

Blackfalds RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 2 north of Highway 11A at approximately 1:57 a.m.

A vehicle headed south hit a moose and entered the west ditch, police said.

The driver was taken to an Edmonton area hospital via STARS and the passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors, police said.