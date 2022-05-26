Driver crashes into south Edmonton house
A southeast Edmonton road was closed early Thursday morning after a driver crashed through a fence and into a house.
Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory around 4 a.m.: Silverberry Road is closed in both directions between 29 Street and 28A Avenue.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the silver vehicle was still stopped on the grass on the other side of the sidewalk. Fencing and house siding was strewn about the scene.
Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incident. No charges have been announced.
More to come…
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sun and temps in the 20s (for a day)
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Four notable moments from the French Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
UPDATED | Mass shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie granted special accommodation
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing today from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
New mothers' hallucinations and paranoia: Postpartum psychosis signs, symptoms and treatment
Patricia Tomasi, the co-founder of the Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative, is raising awareness on postpartum psychosis and how new moms can find support.
U.S. states divided on gun control, even as mass shootings rise
Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in U.S. Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.
CEO pay up 17 per cent as profits, stocks soar; workers fall behind
Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies soared 17.1 per cent last year, to a median US$14.5 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames want to extend Battle of Alberta in NHL playoffs, avoid elimination
For the Calgary Flames to continue stoking the Battle of Alberta in the NHL playoffs, they need to take their game from good to great.
-
Calgary man who admitted to participating in terrorism activity to be sentenced
A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State is to be sentenced today in a Calgary courtroom.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the 20s Thursday falls over the weekend to the low teens
A great Thursday night, weather-wise, to cheer on the Flames.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau thanks Sask. COVID-19 researchers 'on behalf of 38 million Canadians'
The Prime Minister toured the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, which is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Saskatoon police say use of new, dangerous opioid difficult to track
Saskatoon Police Service says that the use and presence of potent new synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are difficult to track and monitor.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
Regina
-
'All it takes is one': Sask. RCMP partner with Washington police to publicize disappearance of Mekayla Bali
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Washington State Patrol announced a collaboration of efforts to locate Mekayla Bali, who was 16-years-old when she was last on April 12, 2016 in Yorkton.
-
'Deaf Shame to Deaf Same': Art exhibit aims to destigmatize hearing loss
A new art exhibit at the George Bothwell Library is hoping to examine and remove the feeling of shame associated with people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Mass shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie granted special accommodation
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing today from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Control issues: The stark differences between U.S. and Canadian gun laws
Speaking off-script at an event in Halifax Wednesday morning, Canada's Minister of Public Safety said he was gutted by the latest mass shooting south of the border - the 27th in a school this year alone.
Toronto
-
How will Highway 413 and the gas tax impact Ontario voters this election?
What do voters really think about the proposed Highway 413?
-
Two big lottery prizes in Ontario will expire in two weeks if no one claims them
Two winning lottery tickets in Ontario from a Lotto Max draw last year will expire in less than two weeks if no one comes forward to claim the money.
-
Police investigating 4 armed carjackings in Scarborough; all believed to be connected
Toronto police say they are investigating four armed carjackings that happened within the span of two hours in Scarborough overnight and believe they are all connected.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
-
Hydro-Quebec making slow but steady progress; 50,000 customers still without power
More than 30,000 Hydro-Quebec customers have regained power in the past 24 hours, but the company's teams still have work to do.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro Ottawa is hoping to energize hydro lines in the Merivale Road area today as the cleanup continues following last Saturday's devastating storm.
-
Water main break closes ByWard Market street
A water main break has closed a section of George Street in the ByWard Market.
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
Kitchener
-
Jordan Peterson event at Centre in the Square draws sellout crowd, demonstration outside
There was both a sellout crowd inside and a demonstration outside of the Centre in the Square Wednesday evening for speaker Jordan Peterson.
-
Falling tree that killed Brantford woman was close miss for several others
New details are emerging about the tragic incident that killed 27-year-old Shelby Humble-Neale on Saturday.
-
Kitchener neighbours shocked to learn they heard gunshots amid Victoria Day fireworks
Waterloo regional police say evidence of gunfire found in McLennan Park in Kitchener is connected to another shooting incident in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro Ottawa is hoping to energize hydro lines in the Merivale Road area today as the cleanup continues following last Saturday's devastating storm.
-
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol team.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating assault on St. Mary's Road
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a Thursday morning assault on St. Mary's Road.
-
'We will take action': Manitoba not ruling out military help as emergency rooms overflow
The Manitoba Government could turn to the military for help as it struggles with staffing shortages, overcrowding, and in some cases, temporary closures of emergency rooms.
-
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Vancouver
-
Fatal assault outside Abbotsford mall under investigation, police say
A homicide investigation is underway in Abbotsford, B.C., after an assault outside a local mall.
-
Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
-
Police incident closes multiple Canada Line stations during morning commute
Multiple Canada Line stations were closed during Thursday's morning commute due to a police incident.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay votes to ban gas-powered landscaping gear
In a move to combat noise pollution and greenhouse gasses, the District of Oak Bay is banning all gas-powered landscaping equipment.
-
DFO investigating dead porpoise found near Victoria
Authorities are investigating Wednesday after the body of a porpoise was discovered on a beach near Victoria.
-
What happened to the Very Good Butchers? Plant-based meat company closing most B.C. operations
A British Columbia company that was once at the forefront of the booming plant-based meats industry is shuttering stores and production plants as it struggles to survive.