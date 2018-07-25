One person is dead after crashing their truck into a river southwest of Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Rocky Mountain RCMP were called to the Clearwater River, near Highway 734 and Marker 41, at 2:59 a.m.

Witnesses told RCMP the lone occupant of the truck left the roadway and drove the vehicle off an embankment.

It took almost 12 hours to remove the truck from the river, police said.

RCMP are investigating what caused the collision.

Nordegg is approximately 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.