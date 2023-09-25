Driver dead in weekend rollover northeast of Edmonton

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to Township Road 602 on Highway 831 northwest of Smoky Lake around 8 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle and only occupant, a 34-year-old man from Goodfish Lake, was extracted by the local fire department.

He died of his injuries on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Smoky Lake is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.