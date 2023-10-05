Edmonton

    • Driver dies in rollover in northern Alberta

    RCMP generic

    A woman died in a rollover near Lesser Slave Lake on Wednesday.

    The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 754, three kilometres east of Highway 88.

    The 35-year-old driver from Peerless Lake died at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

    Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash and offered their condolences to the woman's family and friends. 

