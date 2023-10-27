Driver ends up in ditch after hitting lost semi load near Smoky Lake

Mounties are looking for a semi driver who lost part of their load on a northern Alberta highway, which another commuter crashed into.

The object that fell off the semi's flat-deck trailer on Highway 28 around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday was an anchor drive case, police say.

They estimate it weighs around 800 pounds.

An 800-pound anchor drive case fell off a semi's trailer on Highway 28 on Oct. 26, 2023, causing a crash. (Photo provided by RCMP.)

Madison Dallaire, the driver of the vehicle that hit the object, said she was heading east when she passed the semi and saw sparks.

"It was pretty scary, because I didn't register what I was seeing," she said. "When I saw the sparks, there's really brief moment I thought someone had flicked a cigarette out the window.

"And then, all of a sudden, I just remember seeing a great, giant item coming at me."

Dallaire said she hit the object going 100 kilometres an hour, sending her vehicle spinning across the highway and into the ditch.

It caused significant damage to the front end of her vehicle.

Dallaire said she was not seriously hurt nor were her two dogs who were in the vehicle as well.

The semi was last seen heading west on Highway 28 near Vilna, east of Smoky Lake.

Smoky Lake is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.