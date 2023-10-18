Edmonton

    • Driver facing numerous impaired, dangerous operation charges after fatal summer crash

    Police on scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash the morning of July 29, 2023, in south Edmonton. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Police on scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash the morning of July 29, 2023, in south Edmonton. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

    A 19-year-old Edmonton man is accused of driving impaired in a fatal crash in southeast Edmonton over the summer.

    Six people had been in a Cadillac Escalade that officers found ablaze near 17 Street and 34 Avenue the early morning of July 29, police say.

    A 19-year-old male passenger was found dead in the vehicle. Two other passengers sustained "life-threatening injuries," according to Edmonton Police Service, which announced charges in connection to the case on Wednesday.

    The 19-year-old driver was charged with:

    • one count of dangerous driving causing death;
    • one count of impaired operation causing death;
    • one count of operating impaired causing death while over 80mg%;
    • two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm;
    • two counts of operating impaired causing bodily harm while over 80mg%; and
    • two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

