Driver facing numerous impaired, dangerous operation charges after fatal summer crash

A 19-year-old Edmonton man is accused of driving impaired in a fatal crash in southeast Edmonton over the summer.

Six people had been in a Cadillac Escalade that officers found ablaze near 17 Street and 34 Avenue the early morning of July 29, police say.

A 19-year-old male passenger was found dead in the vehicle. Two other passengers sustained "life-threatening injuries," according to Edmonton Police Service, which announced charges in connection to the case on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old driver was charged with: