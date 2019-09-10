A driver in Strathcona County was fined more than $5,000 for an unsecure load, a peace officer tweeted.

Officer Schmidt with Strathcona County Enforcement Services stopped a "dangerous" gravel truck carrying a stacked up load that was not strapped on.

Thanks to a citizen I was able to stop this dangerous vehicle & take it off the road after it hit 2 overoasses. Multiple safety violations including violating their over-dimensional permit totaling over $5000 in fines & out of service until issues were corrected #strathco #shpk pic.twitter.com/aovZbfJQtb — Officer Schmidt (@po_schmidt) September 8, 2019

Schmidt, who was alerted by another driver, also said the truck hit two overpasses.

The driver was also ordered out of service until the load was secured.