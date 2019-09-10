A driver in Strathcona County was fined more than $5,000 for an unsecure load, a peace officer tweeted.

Officer Schmidt with Strathcona County Enforcement Services stopped a "dangerous" gravel truck carrying a stacked up load that was not strapped on.

Schmidt, who was alerted by another driver, also said the truck hit two overpasses.

The driver was also ordered out of service until the load was secured. 