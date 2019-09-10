Driver fined over $5K for unsecured load
This truck was pulled over for carrying an unstrapped load in Strathcona County. (Twitter/@po_schmidt)
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:05AM MDT
A driver in Strathcona County was fined more than $5,000 for an unsecure load, a peace officer tweeted.
Officer Schmidt with Strathcona County Enforcement Services stopped a "dangerous" gravel truck carrying a stacked up load that was not strapped on.
Schmidt, who was alerted by another driver, also said the truck hit two overpasses.
The driver was also ordered out of service until the load was secured.