EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man died after he crashed into a guardrail and rolled into a river south of Edmonton Monday morning, RCMP said.

Mounties responded to the crash on Township Road 420 near Leedale, Alta., just before 9:45 a.m.

Rimbey RCMP said the pickup truck was heading east on Township Road 420 when it hit a bridge guardrail and rolled into the river.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was found in the river and declared dead on scene, police said.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.