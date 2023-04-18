Driver going 118 km/h in 60 km/h zone had 2 children in the vehicle: police
A driver going double the speed limit with two young children in the vehicle is one of more than 1,500 people nabbed during a recent traffic blitz, Edmonton police say.
The 24-hour enforcement initiative took place on April 13.
Police say officers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of 184 Street and Anthony Henday Drive when they spotted the Chrysler 200 travelling 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
An Acura RDX going 112 km/h in the same stretch was also stopped.
Both drivers received mandatory court summons for speeding.
A third driver was ticketed after striking a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk Winterburn Road and 98 Avenue.The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the CR-V was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
In total, 1,532 traffic violations were observed during the blitz,1,303 of which were related to speed.
A total of 229 non-Traffic Safety Act violations were also observed, including equipment, vehicle documentation, and distracted driving violations.
No driver was charged with a criminal offences.
