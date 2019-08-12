Driver going more than 100 km/h over speed limit charged: police

A Brooks man was caught driving more than double the speed limit on Friday night.

Mounties were patrolling on Highway 1 when an officer spotted a vehicle driving westbound at a high speed at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The vehicle, a mustang, was clocked on radar going 226 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone.

The vehicle had just passed several other motorists at the high rate of speed, putting other drivers at risk.

The 20-year-old driver of the mustang is facing one count of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance and is set to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on September 25.