Driver, Good Samaritans injured in crashes on Highway 16

Several people are injured after a crash in the area of Highway 16 and the Highway 43 overpass on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) Several people are injured after a crash in the area of Highway 16 and the Highway 43 overpass on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island