Driver, Good Samaritans injured in crashes on Highway 16

Several people who stopped to help a driver west of Edmonton who rolled their pickup Wednesday morning were also injured when they were hit by passing motorists, RCMP say.

According to Parkland County Mounties, an eastbound pickup truck on Highway 16 hit an icy patch near the Highway 43 overpass. The driver lost control and rolled several times around 6 a.m.

"Other vehicles then stopped to assist the driver, but secondary collisions occurred when three additional vehicles were unable to avoid the assisting citizens. Several people were seriously injured and transported to hospital," RCMP said in a statement.

"These collisions occurred in darkness on an icy highway at the start of morning rush hour. Parkland RCMP would like to remind motorists that the first priority when helping others is to ensure that they and the area are safe from further injury."

An RCMP spokesperson could not specify how many people were involved or describe the extent of the driver's injuries or those who came to their aid.