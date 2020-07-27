EDMONTON -- Police closed part of Anthony Henday Drive Monday morning after a truck and swather crashed.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Henday before the 97 Street exit.

Both the farming machine and truck ended up in the ditch.

CTV News Edmonton was told on scene the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters were also called to the crash after items in the truck’s bed caught on fire.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane west of the scene while police investigated.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area.