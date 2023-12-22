Driver in 107 Avenue crash facing dangerous driving charge: police

A man was fleeing police when he crashed on 107 Avenue Friday morning, police say.

He was caught speeding near 109 Street around 4:30 a.m. and ignored when police tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to Edmonton Police Service.

As he was speeding away, he crashed into a power pole between 110 Street and 111 Street.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, the car was still on the sidewalk in front of a business where it had come to a stop. One of its wheels laid several feet away.

The driver, who is in his 20s, only sustained minor injuries, an EPS spokesperson said. He will be charged with dangerous driving and other offences.

The area was closed until late Friday morning when all of the debris was cleaned up.