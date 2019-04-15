Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Driver in custody after crashing vehicle into building
A pickup truck crashed into an apartment building north of Edmonton Monday afternoon.
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 4:34PM MDT
A driver is in custody after crashing into an apartment building north of downtown Monday afternoon.
EPS responded to an apartment building near 111 Avenue and 84 Street at 3:10 p.m., where it found a pickup truck stuck in the side of an apartment building.
The driver is not injured and is in custody.
EPS said alcohol may be a factor.