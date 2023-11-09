EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Driver in Oct. 15 crash dies from injuries: police

    Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton Police Service vehicle.

    A driver involved in an October crash has died from his injuries, Edmonton police announced Thursday.

    The 78-year-old man was initially expected to survive the crash on 75 Street on Oct. 15.

    He had been driving north toward 94B Avenue when he rear-ended a stalled vehicle that was stopped in the driving lane with its hazard lights on, according to Edmonton Police Service.

    He died Nov. 6 after "complications."

    When hit, the stalled vehicle was pushed forward into a second vehicle, whose driver had stopped to help.

    A passenger from that vehicle was standing between the two vehicles when the crash occurred and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police did not provide an update on his condition on Thursday.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News