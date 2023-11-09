Driver in Oct. 15 crash dies from injuries: police

A driver involved in an October crash has died from his injuries, Edmonton police announced Thursday.

The 78-year-old man was initially expected to survive the crash on 75 Street on Oct. 15.

He had been driving north toward 94B Avenue when he rear-ended a stalled vehicle that was stopped in the driving lane with its hazard lights on, according to Edmonton Police Service.

He died Nov. 6 after "complications."

When hit, the stalled vehicle was pushed forward into a second vehicle, whose driver had stopped to help.

A passenger from that vehicle was standing between the two vehicles when the crash occurred and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide an update on his condition on Thursday.