The driver of a crash resulting in the closure of Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie on Tuesday suffered non-life threatening injuries, police have said.

Both directions of travel were closed late Tuesday morning after a semi loaded with two tankers crashed about 40 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

Both tankers were carrying crude oil.

According to RCMP, the truck was northbound when it swerved and the tankers were pulled into the ditch. The tankers slid across the highway and blocked both directions of traffic for several hours.

The 39-year-old driver was taken to hospital.

No crude was spilled in the event. The roadway was reopened later Tuesday evening.

Previously, RCMP told CTV News the collision involved two tanker trucks.

Occupational Health and Safety has been notified.