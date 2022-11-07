Driver killed, 2 others injured in highway crash north of Edmonton

One person is dead and two people were taken to hospital early Monday morning following a head-on collision near Redwater, Alta.

Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 28 east of Highway 38 just after 1 a.m.

"Initial investigation reveals that the SUV was traveling westbound and the truck was traveling eastbound, when they collided," Cpl. Gina Slaney wrote in a new release.

"The driver and only occupant of the SUV was declared deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the truck were transported to an Edmonton hospital with unknown injuries."

Firefighters redirected vehicles for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist worked at the scene.

The highway was reopened just after 11 a.m. Slaney said the investigation continues.

Redwater is about 60 kilometres north of Edmonton.