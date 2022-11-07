Driver killed, 2 others injured in highway crash north of Edmonton

Highway 28 and Highway 38 near Redwater, Alta., (Source: Google). Highway 28 and Highway 38 near Redwater, Alta., (Source: Google).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island