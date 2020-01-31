EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck north of Slave Lake on Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 88 around 2 p.m.

Police believe the semi was travelling southbound on Highway 88 and was turning onto a service road. A car driving behind the truck crashed into the back of the trailer.

The 41-year-old driver of the car, who was from Red Earth Creek, Alta. was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The highway was closed until about 11 p.m. while police investigated.