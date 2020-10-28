EDMONTON -- The driver of a minivan is dead after the vehicle was struck by a flying wheel just off Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned.

Police are on the scene of the collision on Lessard Road at Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton.

The minivan was hit when the axle and wheels came off a semi-truck.

“As it came on top of this overpass and cleared the intersection, the rear converter dolly of the tractor came loose from the tractor unit,” Sgt. Rohitas Chandra with the Edmonton Police Service explained. “The converter unit then crossed the centre grassy median and went into oncoming traffic."

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police believe a second vehicle, a Ford Escape, was also hit.

The EPS Major Collisions Investigations Section and the Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit (CVIU) are investigating.

This is the second collision in the area in as many days. On Oct. 27, a truck was crushed when it was hit by a loose dual-wheel.

EPS regularly inspects commercial vehicles to catch equipment issues and driver errors that could create problems on the roads.

“It’s definitely very serious,” Const. Andrew Hiller with CVIU said. “This stuff’s big equipment, it’s heavy equipment and it happens fast so the smallest little detail that’s missed by the driver or equipment error that could make a huge event such as a collision like this.”

During three days of inspections in October, CVIU members found 46 violations. Just 17 per cent of the vehicles passed inspection.

Hiller said commercial drivers should conduct trip inspections on their vehicles before every trip to avoid situations like these.