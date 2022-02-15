Driver killed in crash with propane truck near Hay Lakes

A driver was killed in a fiery crash southeast of Edmonton on Monday.

RCMP believe a southbound car on Highway 21 crossed the centre line, crashing into a northbound semi hauling propane near Range Road 220 early that afternoon.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

While the semi driver was able to escape with what were described as "minor injuries," the car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene just west of Hay Lakes.

The highway was closed for several hours. RCMP were still investigating Tuesday.