Driver killed in head-on crash with semi in Athabasca County

RCMP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Athabasca County on Sunday evening.

The collision happened on Highway 63 at Range Road 192 just before 11 p.m.

RCMP say it appears a southbound SUV swerved to hit a dear and collided with a northbound semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles.

The crash closed a portion of Highway 63 near Range Road 192 for several hours.

Athabasca County is a municipal district north located about 160 kilometres north of Edmonton.