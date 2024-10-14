Driver killed in head-on crash with semi in Athabasca County
RCMP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Athabasca County on Sunday evening.
The collision happened on Highway 63 at Range Road 192 just before 11 p.m.
RCMP say it appears a southbound SUV swerved to hit a dear and collided with a northbound semi-truck.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.
Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles.
The crash closed a portion of Highway 63 near Range Road 192 for several hours.
Athabasca County is a municipal district north located about 160 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian diplomats allegedly named 'persons of interest' in probe into killing of Sikh leader
India is accusing the Canadian government of suggesting the Indian high commissioner to Canada is among 'persons of interest' in the investigation into the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
Scientists claim to solve centuries-old mystery of Christopher Columbus' origins
The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery.
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
'Light will prevail': Students return after Jewish girls' school in Toronto hit with gunfire for a 2nd time
Students are returning to a Jewish girls' school in Toronto two days after it was struck with gunfire for the second time this year.
China deploys record 125 warplanes in large scale military drill in warning to Taiwan
China employed a record 125 aircraft, as well as its Liaoning aircraft carrier and ships, in large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday, simulating the sealing off of key ports in a move that underscores the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait, officials said.
Thousands of kilometres from home, Justin Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
5-year-old girl dead after canoe capsizes at Wabamun Lake
A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Macleod Trail
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle at MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue.
-
Watermain break in northwest Calgary means road closures in Bowness
Calgary fire and police are on scene of a watermain break along Bowness Road N.W. which has forced the closure of that stretch of road between 49 and 51 Streets.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Regina
-
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
-
Regina Thunder off to PFC final after 64-7 win against Calgary
Even a power outage didn't stop the Regina Thunder from trouncing the Calgary Colts 64-7 to move on to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) Final.
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
Vancouver
-
IIO finds officer’s fatal shooting in a Hope hospital ‘reasonable and justified’
British Columbia's police watchdog group has found an RCMP officer to be justified in the shooting and killing of a man in a Hope hospital last year.
-
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
-
Man hospitalized after home invasion involving multiple suspects: Burnaby RCMP
A man was taken to hospital after a home invasion in Burnaby early Sunday morning, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Toronto
-
'Light will prevail': Students return after Jewish girls' school in Toronto hit with gunfire for a 2nd time
Students are returning to a Jewish girls' school in Toronto two days after it was struck with gunfire for the second time this year.
-
Warmer than normal temperatures lead to duller fall colours in Ontario
An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
Montreal
-
Sept-Îles: driver in critical condition after collision
A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a residence on Sunday evening in Sept-Îles, on the North Shore.
-
Woman in critical condition after road accident in Joliette
A woman was in critical condition on Sunday after her vehicle went off the road on Autoroute 31 northbound in Joliette, in the Lanaudière region.
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power crew on the ground assisting with power restoration in Tampa
Power line technicians from Nova Scotia are on the ground in Tampa, Fla., assisting in power restoration after Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled across the state, leaving extensive damage and millions in the dark.
-
Twenty years after fatal Halifax cargo jet crash, safety improvements lag
The October 14th, 2004, plane crash at the edge of the Halifax airport heightened concerns about crew fatigue and training, but two decades later, key safety improvements have not been made.
-
Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Valley Harvest Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the Valley Harvest Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
-
Manitoba animal advocacy group helps release dogs from animal testing
A pack of dogs put their best paws forward when they were finally unleashed from a lifetime of animal testing.
Ottawa
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
-
Ottawa firefighters respond to 12 fires in one week
Ottawa Fire Services says it responded to 12 residential and commercial fires, including five in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
-
Northern Ont. driver faces multiple charges after being stopped for speeding: OPP
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
-
Teen driver charged after stopped with alcohol in their system: OPP
A traffic stop in Friday’s early morning hours has resulted in charges for one eastern Ontario teen.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Three youths charged for alleged theft, property destruction
Three teenagers are facing multiple charges for allegedly damaging property, a vehicle, a recreation centre and stealing a vehicle this weekend in Muskoka.
-
Plaque unveiled to honour late veteran, fallen cadet
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
Kitchener
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
-
Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Windsor
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
Former Windsor firefighter George Copeland dead at 64
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
-
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.