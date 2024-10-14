EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Driver killed in head-on crash with semi in Athabasca County

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    RCMP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Athabasca County on Sunday evening.

    The collision happened on Highway 63 at Range Road 192 just before 11 p.m.

    RCMP say it appears a southbound SUV swerved to hit a dear and collided with a northbound semi-truck.

    The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

    Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles.

    The crash closed a portion of Highway 63 near Range Road 192 for several hours. 

    Athabasca County is a municipal district north located about 160 kilometres north of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News