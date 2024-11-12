EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Driver killed in rollover near Lesser Slave Lake

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A man was killed in a crash near Lesser Slave Lake on Saturday.

    The crash on Highway 2 near the entrance to the Canyon Creek hamlet was reported to local RCMP shortly before 6 p.m.

    Investigators believe the 52-year-old man's truck rolled.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

