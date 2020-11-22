EDMONTON -- Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash near Thorsby that killed a 23-year-old man and sent three others to hospital.

According to local RCMP, the truck was heading east on Highway 39 south of the Highway 778 intersection when its driver lost control on a curve and rolled multiple times in the ditch.

The man driving was ejected from the truck, Mounties say. He died on scene.

Three passengers were taken to hospital with injuries that police described as non-life threatening.

Thorsby is located 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.