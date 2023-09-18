Driver killed in single-vehicle crash north of Edmonton

A 46-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on a northern Alberta highway.

Mounties responded to the rollover on Highway 2, approximately five kilometres south of Slave Lake, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

A pick-up truck was southbound on Highway 2, crossed into the northbound lane and rolled into the west ditch, RCMP said in a release on Monday.

The man from Thorsby died on scene, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

His name will not be released.