Driver killed in St. Albert Trail, Campbell Road intersection crash

A 65-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road on the outskirts of Edmonton.

According to police, around 4 p.m., the woman turned left onto northbound Mark Messier Trail and was T-boned by a westbound semi going through the intersection on a green light.

The woman was driving a Kia Sportage and was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 36-year-old man driving the semi was not hurt.

Edmonton Police Service’s major collisions unit is investigating and said no charges are pending.