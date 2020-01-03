EDMONTON -- A passenger managed to escape an SUV after it was hit by a train and caught on fire, killing the driver, in Sturgeon County early Friday morning.

The crash on Range Road 223 was reported to RCMP at 12:15 a.m.

Police were told the SUV did not stop in time at the train crossing. The train had been “actively in the crossing,” RCMP said.

The train hit the SUV on its driver’s side and the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. A 35-year-old man was able to escape.

RCMP are investigating and have not yet released the name of the man killed.

Police said charges were not anticipated at the time.