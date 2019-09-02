Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit an elderly pedestrian on Jasper Avenue on Friday and fled the scene.

The 73-year-old man was reportedly crossing Jasper Avenue at 102 Street from south to north when he was hit by a small black SUV travelling west on Jasper.

It was around 5:50 a.m.

Witnesses said the stopped briefly at 103 Street and Jasper Avenue, then headed north.

The pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police have released a photo of the vehicle they believe was involved, a newer model black Ford Escape.

Investigators also want to talk to the driver of a white four-door sedan that was westbound on Jasper Avenue at the time and which stopped for the pedestrian just before the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.