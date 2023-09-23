Driver of reportedly stolen vehicle with tires blown by police dies in rollover

Edmonton

    RCMP say a man died in an incident that saw a reportedly stolen vehicle with blown tires roll in Strathcona County on Friday night.

    According to Mounties, the Strathcona County detachment was tapped by the Edmonton Police Service as the vehicle in question headed their way, around 10 p.m.

    The vehicle was being driven erratically at the time, RCMP say.

    EPS stayed in the air while RCMP took over on the ground.

    Officers blew the vehicle's tires, but the driver is alleged to have kept going for a time, ultimately rolling.

    The driver, an adult male, was thrown from the vehicle.

    First aid was provided and EMS and STARS were called in but the driver died at the scene.

    Friday night's ordeal saw the vehicle travelling east on Highway 16 from Edmonton, ending up on Range Road 220 east of Sherwood Park where RCMP used the tire deflation device and then on Range Road 215 where the roll occurred.

    RCMP say investigation into events leading up to the crash is ongoing.

