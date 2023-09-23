Driver of reportedly stolen vehicle with tires blown by police dies in rollover
RCMP say a man died in an incident that saw a reportedly stolen vehicle with blown tires roll in Strathcona County on Friday night.
According to Mounties, the Strathcona County detachment was tapped by the Edmonton Police Service as the vehicle in question headed their way, around 10 p.m.
The vehicle was being driven erratically at the time, RCMP say.
EPS stayed in the air while RCMP took over on the ground.
Officers blew the vehicle's tires, but the driver is alleged to have kept going for a time, ultimately rolling.
The driver, an adult male, was thrown from the vehicle.
First aid was provided and EMS and STARS were called in but the driver died at the scene.
Friday night's ordeal saw the vehicle travelling east on Highway 16 from Edmonton, ending up on Range Road 220 east of Sherwood Park where RCMP used the tire deflation device and then on Range Road 215 where the roll occurred.
RCMP say investigation into events leading up to the crash is ongoing.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
Calgary
-
Calgary students lace up for Terry Fox School Run
Thousands of Calgary students laced up for the Terry Fox School Run on Friday.
-
West Nile virus strikes seven in southern Alberta
West Nile virus has struck several people in southern Alberta.
-
Calgary Hitmen lose 4-1 to Medicine Hat Tigers in home opener
Calgary's Hitmen faltered in their home opener against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28
It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
Regina
-
Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs several homes and vehicles
A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed several homes and vehicles on Saturday.
-
Funding in place to keep Regina's temporary shelter open past original closure date
Funding is now in place to keep Regina’s emergency shelter open past the end of the month.
-
Regina Pats win season opener over Brandon Wheat Kings
On Friday night, the Regina Pats started off their season with a 7-6 win against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Atlantic
-
'We’re kind of homeless': Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
Toronto
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Teen run over by truck near Toronto after skateboarding with it
A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Dorval apartment building
Montreal firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at a residential building in Dorval Saturday afternoon.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible across Quebec health, social services, education sector
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Ottawa
-
Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
-
Users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Missing Quebec woman last seen at Rideau Centre in Ottawa
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Homecoming weekend prompts safety reminders in Waterloo, Guelph
Universities in Waterloo and Guelph are urging students to act responsibly during homecoming celebrations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, SIU investigation launched
A man from Oxford County is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Guelph.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
One person has died as a result of a serious two-vehicle collision in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer late Friday evening.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli comes to Premier Ford’s defence over Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
-
Suspect rams police car, civilian vehicles during North End car chase
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a police chase that damaged several vehicles Friday evening.
-
'Demonstrates recognition': HMCS Chippawa celebrates 100th anniversary
Winnipeg's Royal Canadian Navy reserve division is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a parade Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. frog relocation project aims to better understand conservation practice
Almost every day this summer, University of British Columbia master's student Megan Winand waded through wetlands with an antenna, following the beeping sounds to find Columbia spotted frogs.
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
Vancouver Island
-
Meaningful moment between father, son and whale caught on camera
Finn Nelson will never forget that day his dad asked if he wanted to go see a whale in the wild.
-
B.C. frog relocation project aims to better understand conservation practice
Almost every day this summer, University of British Columbia master's student Megan Winand waded through wetlands with an antenna, following the beeping sounds to find Columbia spotted frogs.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.