Driver of stolen car that hit Valley Line LRT train sought by police

The person who ran away after crashing into a Valley Line Southeast LRT train Monday morning was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Edmonton Police Service.

The driver hit the northbound train at 66 Street just south of Whitemud Drive around 8 a.m., officials told CTV News Edmonton.

"The driver of the vehicle failed to obey signage, struck the train, then fled on foot," an EPS spokesperson said.

A canine team could not find them.

A video taken by an LRT commuter showed a person running away from the vehicle shortly after the crash.

Not only was the vehicle stolen, it did not match the licence plate that was on it, according to police.

No train passengers were hurt. LRT service was disrupted between the Bonnie Doon and Millbourne/Woodvale stops until 8:55 a.m., according to Edmonton Transit Service.

A vehicle was hit by a Valley Line Southeast train on Thursday at the intersection of 75 Street and Roper Road.

"The City of Edmonton and TransEd take the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists very seriously," ETS branch manager Carrie Hotton-MacDonald said in a statement.

"While the Valley Line Southeast is still in early days of operation, we understand there is a learning curve for Edmontonians and visitors to our city. We are confident people will adjust to the new system if they obey the rules of the road, as well as all signs and signals.

"If you see tracks, expect a train — from either direction — and remember to wait for a green light before you turn right across the tracks."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall