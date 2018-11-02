After snow overnight blanketed Edmonton streets, police were reminding motorists to be cautious on city streets.

Edmontonians woke up Friday to a layer of snow on the ground, and it stuck to road surfaces and sidewalks, creating slick conditions just in time for rush hour.

Despite the lengthy delays on some routes, police said between 5:30 and 9:30 a.m., a total of 51 collisions were reported to police. Of those, one resulted in injuries, three were hit and runs, and 47 had property damage.

As a result of the slick conditions, police took to Twitter to remind drivers to be careful.

Your vehicle is not as skilled on ice as Connor McDavid. Your tires are not skates. You cannot speed down a wintery road and expect your vehicle to make a hockey stop.



Please drive according to the road conditions and your comfort. #yeg #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 2, 2018

CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said the city would see between three and six centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon, and parts of east-central Alberta could see between five and ten centimetres as well, with snow tapering off Friday night.