Driver sent to hospital after crash involving 2 other vehicles: EPS

Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to hospital and injured several others on Monday.

Edmonton police received a report of a black 2017 Dodge Ram travelling north on 97 Street south of 122 Avenue between 1:20 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. The driver was reportedly swerving in and out of traffic at a high speed.

"The truck then veered into oncoming traffic and struck another 2017 Dodge Ram travelling southbound, which then subsequently struck a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee," said police in a news release.

The driver of the southbound Ram was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

People in the Jeep and northbound Ram suffered minor injuries.

The Edmonton police major collision unit is investigating.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash of the northbound black Dodge Ram driving prior to the crash is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.