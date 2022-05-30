Driver sought after motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run

A collision on Highway 44 on the Highway 16 overpass around 6:50 a.m. on May 30, 2022, left a motorcyclist with "life-threatening" injuries, police said. A collision on Highway 44 on the Highway 16 overpass around 6:50 a.m. on May 30, 2022, left a motorcyclist with "life-threatening" injuries, police said.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico tourist zone in path of Hurricane Agatha

Bands of rain and gusty winds lashed Mexico's southern Pacific coast Monday as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, advanced slowly toward a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island