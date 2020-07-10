EDMONTON -- A driver has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Ellerslie Road Friday afternoon.

Edmonton police say the two-vehicle collision occurred in the intersection of Ellerslie and 17 Street just before 2 p.m.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours as collision investigators processed the scene.

There's no word on possibly injuries to the other driver or any passengers involved.

STARS Air Ambulance reported it was dispatched for an emergency in the Edmonton area.