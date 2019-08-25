A driver crashed in south Edmonton Sunday afternoon after leaving the lanes of Anthony Henday Drive and ending up on the roadway below.

Police told CTV News Edmonton a man was heading west on Anthony Henday Drive when he drove off the road just before the overpass at Gateway Boulevard.

The vehicle ended up at the bottom on Gateway Boulevard and was moved to the embankment.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, officials said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but said alcohol was not involved.