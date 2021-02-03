EDMONTON -- A driver wanted for outstanding traffic warrants was arrested and charged in west Edmonton Wednesday after he tried to flee police.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, EPS came across a white SUV in the area of 170 Street and 118 Avenue whose registered owner reportedly had outstanding traffic warrants.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over near 178 Street but the SUV fled and officers did not pursue, EPS said.

Eventually other officers found the SUV in a ditch near 118 Avenue and 184 Street.

The driver of the SUV fled on foot north toward Yellowhead Trial when he saw the officers, said EPS.

The EPS Canine Unit tracked the driver to nearby trees just south of the freeway and was arrested without incident.

In addition to his outstanding traffic warrants, the 27-year-old driver was charged with criminal flight and obstruction.

He has been released until his court date.