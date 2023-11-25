EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Driver wanted in Friday hit-and-run with pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

    RCMP are looking for a driver who left the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Grande Prairie on Friday.

    The pedestrian was hit around 1:40 p.m. on the corner of 97 Avenue and 100 Street by what is described as a dark-coloured or black SUV.

    RCMP are asking the public for help finding the driver.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash camera footage of the area around that time, is asked to contact RCMP at 780-830-5700.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com

