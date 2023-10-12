Driver was attempting U-turn before double fatal crash near Red Deer: police

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 2A north of Red Deer Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the driver of a Ford Fusion was initially headed north on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn at Township Road 391. However, they did not yield to traffic and were hit by a Dodge pickup.

The Fusion's driver, a 76-year-old woman from Red Deer, died at the scene. Her passenger, an 81-year-old Red Deer man, died later in hospital. Police did not release their names.

The driver and lone occupant of the Dodge 3500 was not hurt.