Edmonton

    • Driver was attempting U-turn before double fatal crash near Red Deer: police

    Red Deer map

    Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 2A north of Red Deer Wednesday afternoon.

    Investigators believe the driver of a Ford Fusion was initially headed north on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn at Township Road 391. However, they did not yield to traffic and were hit by a Dodge pickup.

    The Fusion's driver, a 76-year-old woman from Red Deer, died at the scene. Her passenger, an 81-year-old Red Deer man, died later in hospital. Police did not release their names. 

    The driver and lone occupant of the Dodge 3500 was not hurt. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News