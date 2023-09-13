Driver who left Grande Prairie pedestrian with multiple broken bones sought by RCMP

A pedestrian suffered multiple broken bones after a hit-and-run crash in Grande Prairie last month.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 100 Avenue and 112 Street in that city between 5 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 as a result of the crash.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The incident was not reported to RCMP until Sept. 12.

Investigators at the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment are looking for any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage from the time of the crash to call them at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.