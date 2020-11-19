Advertisement
Driver who struck police officer on Whitemud Drive dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
EDMONTON -- The man who is believed to have struck an officer with his vehicle on Whitemud Drive early Thursday morning died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers were managing traffic for an oversized load on Whitemud Drive when a vehicle drove through and struck an officer standing there.
The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police pursued the vehicle, which came to a stop on 17 Street south of Anthony Henday Drive.
A man got out of the vehicle and shot himself, EPS said. He died in hospital.
A female passenger in the car was not hurt.
Police said the vehicle was stolen and had a stolen license plate.
The Alberta Serious Injury Response Team is investigating.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.