Drivers and motorcyclists reminded of road safety tips to prevent accidents

As the summer season approaches and more motorcyclists are joining Alberta roadways, road safety activists are reminding both drivers and riders to be more mindful of each other.

A series of recent accidents throughout the province have police and the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Safety reminding motorists to give each other plenty of space and be aware of their surroundings.

When it comes to four or more wheeled vehicles, Liane Langlois, society president, says it's important for drivers to double-check before changing lanes or turning left.

"Just making sure that your pathway is absolutely clear," Langlois said. "A lot of times (after accidents we hear), it's the 'we didn't see him after the fact.'

"Take that extra look. Actually, shoulder check, use your eyes, and pay attention to what you are doing."

Sgt. Steve Campbell, with the Calgary Police Service traffic section, told CTV News it's important motorcyclists watch out for any unswept winter gravel, leave plenty of stopping distance, and obey the rules of the road.

"Once we're off the bikes for the winter, we have to certainly re-acquaint ourselves with the motorcycle again and get familiar with that," Campbell said.

"Plus, the vehicle traffic on the road have to get used to seeing those motorcycles more frequently," he said.

"We will never win in a collision with another vehicle," Langlois added. "We will always be more injured, we will always be more vulnerable and so that is why everybody should give everybody space."

Langlois recommends motorcycle drivers wear proper gear, like boots, leather or thick pants with armour plates to protect them in an accident.

"It's also very important for our motorcycle riders to be wearing the best gear that they can to give them the best chance of a positive outcome in the event of a collision," she said. "Now, will that prevent a fatality? No, not necessarily.

"But if you do survive a collision with a vehicle and you have all the right gear your chances of saving your skin or injuries to your head will be a lot lower."

That also means gloves with palm protection, a riding jacket and good helmet.

"When it comes to a helmet, it is, of course, a personal choice," Langlois added. "What we would like to see people in is a full-face helmet so you are covering all of your face and not just parts of your head.

"You also need to understand the risks if you are not going to wear all that."

The motorcycle safety society recommends bikers take driving courses to learn skills or take advantage of track days.

"We all pick up our bad habits," Langlois said. "We really are big proponents of training and take it to the track. It's always good to learn and grow."