EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Drivers asked to avoid NE Edmonton intersection after serious crash

    Edmonton Police Service (File photo) Edmonton Police Service (File photo)
    Share

    Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of 137 Avenue around 42 Street in northeast Edmonton after a serious crash.

    Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said all westbound lanes along the avenue are closed and the eastbound lanes are reduced to one lane.

    Investigators from the EPS Major Collision Investigation Section are on scene.

    More details to come….

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News